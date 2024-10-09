Home
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Second annual Avocado Festival set for Saturday
It's a festival to celebrate a fruit, and...
Dire warnings to flee as Hurricane Milton begins to lash Florida: 'This is your last chance'
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton hurled rain,...
Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024: Dry air, sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024: Not as humid with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Oct. 7, 2024: Stray shower with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Alvin Trevillion - Brownsville Veterans - 155 rush yds, TD Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 230 rush yds, 2 TD Michael Rodriguez...
UTRGV volleyball falls at home to Texas A&M - CC in five set thriller
The UTRGV volleyball team dropped the conference match...
McAllen High takes down Nikki Rowe in district volleyball battle
McAllen High took down Nikki Rowe in four...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 9 de Octubre: Disminuye la humedad con temperaturas en los bajos 90s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Ciudad de Santa Rosa reporta aumento de colmenas de abejas en la zona
Los ataques de abejas en El Valle continúan...
Arrestan a Jacob Daniel Alejandro buscado por evasión de arresto y posesión de narcóticos en el condado Cameron
En un caso donde trabajaron conjuntamente oficiales del...
