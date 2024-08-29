Home
News
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Texas inmate is exonerated after spending nearly 34 years in prison for wrongful conviction
A Texas man who spent 34 years in...
Harris explains in exclusive CNN interview why she’s shifted her position on key issues since her first run for president
Originally Published: 29 AUG 24 16:00 ET ...
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Valley football teams brace for new rivalries after UIL realignment
The Rio Grande Valley high school football season is about to kick off. From new matchups and old rivalries renewed, the UIL realignment is changing...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA North Raiders
The PSJA North Raiders are one of the...
Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Veterans Chargers
Brownsville Veterans Memorial is coming off an historic...
Pet of the Week: Tessa, the female Shepherd Husky mix
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Tessa, the female Shepherd Husky mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 29 de Agosto: Tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los altos 90s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Múltiples organizaciones entregan útiles escolares al banco de alimentos
Se realizó una entrega masiva para el banco...
STHS inaugura centro de rehabilitación en McAllen
STHS celebra la inauguración oficial de su nuevo...
