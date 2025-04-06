Home
News
Cemetery graves in La Feria impacted by heavy rain, flooding
A cemetery in La Feria was impacted by the recent rain and flooding affecting the Rio Grande Valley. Violeta Martinez's husband is buried at Restlawn...
Elsa IDEA student charged after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up the school'
An Elsa IDEA Public School student was arrested...
Applications for Harlingen small business grant to open on Tuesday
Applications for the Harlingen Strong Small Business Recovery...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, April 6, 2025: Cooler and breezier, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, April 5, 2025: Late spotty rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Nearly half of National Weather Service offices have 20% vacancy rates, and experts say it's a risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — After Trump administration job cuts,...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
The Vaqueros drop game two of the doubleheader to Northwestern State
The Vaqueros dropped game to of the doubleheader against Northwestern State on Sunday. The Demons rallied past the Vaqueros with a 5 run 8th inning to...
National Championship Game Preview - Houston Vs. Florida
San Antonio, TX -- The first time these...
The stage is set for the Men's NCAA National Championship - Houston Vs. Florida
San Antonio, TX -- The stage is set...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Estudiante de IDEA en Elsa acusado tras presuntamente amenazar con disparar a la escuela
Un estudiante de la Escuela Pública IDEA de Elsa fue arrestado y acusado de una amenaza terrorista tras presuntamente enviar un mensaje de texto amenazando con...
Cementerio de La Feria sufre afectaciones por lluvias
Un cementerio en La Feria está sintiendo los...
Las solicitudes para subvenciones para pequeñas empresas de Harlingen se abrirán el martes
La Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de Harlingen está...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days