Weslaco business a total loss following fire
A Weslaco business has been deemed a total loss following an early morning fire on Friday, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homera Garza. Garza...
I-2 lanes in McAllen reopen following caliche spill
Three westbound lanes on I-2 in McAllen have...
Proposed Pell Grant cuts threaten college access for nearly 500,000 Texas college students
" Proposed Pell Grant cuts threaten college access...
Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game
The RGV West All-Stars took down the RGV East All-Stars 15-11 in the RGV Softball All-Star Game on Thursday night. The East All-Stars took an...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
Diana Lerma is one of the Valley sports...
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
Legendary Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez is bringing...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Gigi the Calico cat
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Especie de la semana: El dragón barbudo
El zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville presenta al dragón barbudo, que puede llegar a medir unos 30 cm de longitud y es nativo de Australia. ...
Reabren carriles de la Interestatal 2 en McAllen tras derrame de caliche
Tres carriles en dirección oeste de la I-2...
Artista multimedia del Valle realiza una exposición de arte
Mariana Prado es una artista multimedia que trabaja...
