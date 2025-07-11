Home
News
Blankets donated to DHR Health cancer patients in Edinburg
Bert Ogden Subaru and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society donated blankets to cancer patients at DHR Health in Edinburg on Friday. They hope the blankets offer...
Authorities investigating fire at vacant home in Harlingen
A house fire investigation is underway in Harlingen....
Swimmer in distress transported to local hospital, South Padre Island fire chief says
A swimmer at South Padre Island was taken...
Friday, July 11, 2025: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 10, 2025: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
The US faces more frequent extreme weather events, but attitudes and actions aren't keeping up
WASHINGTON (AP) — After deadly flooding in central...
Sports
RGV Vipers hosting back to school expo
The RGV Vipers will be hosting a back to school expo for kids in the Valley this summer. The event is in conjunction with Driscoll....
UTRGV to host 2026 MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships
On Thursday afternoon, the UTRGV athletic department announced...
Brownsville little league softball teams at the Texas West State Tournament
Abilene, TX -- Two Brownsville little league softball...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Guinea Pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Arrestan al gerente de una taquería en Mission por cargos de contratación ilegal de empleados
Un ciudadano mexicano de 39 años, residente ilegal en Mission, fue arrestado por cargos relacionados con la contratación, empleo y albergue ilegal de más de una...
Realizan servicios funerarios para conductor de grúa fallecido tras accidente en Harlingen
Los servicios funerarios del conductor de grúa fallecido...
Viernes 11 de Julio: Despejado con brisas, temperaturas en los 93s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
