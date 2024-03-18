Home
Valley natives film original movie based on border crossing, cartel life
A movie is being filmed in the Rio Grande Valley and the writers, producers, and actors are Valley natives. Mission native and Hollywood star JT...
South Padre Island restaurant sees decrease in Spring Break customers
Spring Break always brings in thousands of people...
DPS identifies victim in deadly Edinburg crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating...
Weather
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Late t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 16, 2024: Chance of showers for the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, March 15, 2024: Breezy and partly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Porter & Lopez share District 32-5A title
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez are taking a share in the District 32-5A title in boys soccer. For Porter, it's their third...
McAllen Girls Soccer HC Patrick Arney reaches 600 career win mark
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach...
Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Savanna the bearded dragon
Pet of the Week: Malachy the shepherd
Connect
Noticias RGV
DPS identifica a la víctima del accidente mortal en Edinburg
En Edinburg El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está investigando un accidente mortal. La sargento María Hernández dijo que Sergio Alejandro Padilla-Luna, de 34...
Salud y Vida: Prevención y tratamiento del glaucoma
Cerca de tres millones de estadounidenses padecen glaucoma,...
Accidente mortal deja un fallecido en Edinburg
Este sábado 16 de marzo, el Departamento de...
