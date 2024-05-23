Home
News
Prescription Health: Risk factors for early-onset dementia
Early-onset dementia affects more than 300 thousand Americans, and it strikes during the prime of their lives. “Typically, people develop symptoms in their 30s 40s...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Man killed in Weslaco crash, police say
A man died following a Thursday morning crash,...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
'Heat dome' leads to sweltering temperatures in Mexico, Central America and US South
Extreme heat in Mexico, Central America and parts of the U.S. South has left millions of people in sweltering temperatures, strained energy grids and resulted in...
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Get ready for what nearly...
Thursday, May 23, 2024: Hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Lady Panthers back in Elite Eight
WESLACO, Texas -- The Lady Panthers are back in the Elite Eight of UIL Softball Playoffs. The last time Weslaco High was in the fifth round...
Weslaco's Medina signs for Texas Lutheran Basketball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Raemie Medina shined...
Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman is...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Huey and Lewis the Chihuahua mix pups
Pump Patrol - May 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Noticias RGV
Consejos para proteger su hogar de robos durante las vacaciones
Antes de salir de vacaciones, es importante asegurarse que su casa esté completamente cerrada y fuera del alcance de los ladrones. Pues los amantes de...
Requisitos y horarios de centros de votación del condado Hidalgo
Los sitios de votación se preparan para cerrar...
Pronostican temporada de huracanes en el atlántico con 25 tormentas en 2024
La temporada de huracanes en el atlántico comienza...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
