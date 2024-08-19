Home
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing footage during competitions
This week on Photographer’s Perspective, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Carlos Mendoza takes us behind the scenes of capturing footage during a recent competition at South Padre...
State and defense rests in Ruben Gonzalez murder trial
The state and defense rested Monday in the...
A South Texas school district received a request to remove 676 books from its libraries
" A South Texas school district received...
Weather
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 :Triple digit temperatures for the next few days in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024: Scattered showers with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024: Stray shower with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Renovations complete at McAllen Memorial stadium press box
After two years of construction, McAllen ISD's $4 million press box is finally complete. Channel 5 News was given a tour of the new press...
UTRGV football unveils new practice field
The UTRGV football program unveiled their new practice...
Two-a-Day Tour: Pace Vikings
The Pace Vikings have been on the outside...
Programming
Zoo Guest: Marine Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
'The Tortured Poets Department' se mantiene en el puesto número uno de los Billboard 200 por 15 semanas
El último reinado de Taylor Swift sobre la lista Billboard 200 álbum parece interminable. "The Tortured Poets Department" es el número uno por 15 semanas....
Workforce Solutions presenta nuevas oportunidades laborales
Nos visita Julio Salinas, conversamos sobre sus próximos...
Cámara de comercio de Mission celebra evento de networking
Nos visita, Itssen Hernandez, the Managing Partner de...
