Pharr police: Driver arrested on DWI charge following morning train collision
Pharr police arrested a driver on a driving while intoxicated charge following a train collision early Wednesday morning. The collision occurred at Petunia Street and...
Nancy Pelosi affirms support for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar after FBI raid, primary runoff berth
" Nancy Pelosi affirms support for U.S....
Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix sold at Walmart recalled over possible contamination
A pancake mix sold at Walmart is being...
Weather
March 23, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in high 70s
March 22, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the high 80s
March 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in high 80s
Sports
High School Baseball Highlights for March 23rd
Check out the highlights from the following HS Baseball Games from Tuesday. PSJA vs. La Joya Harlingen vs. Harlingen South
Statewide referee shortage brings concerns for upcoming football season
MCALLEN, Texas -- Numbers are down for referees...
Donna North Powerlifter is Heading to State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna North senior powerlifter Louie...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Policía de Pharr: conductor arrestado por cargo de DWI luego de colisión de tren por la mañana
La policía de Pharr arrestó a un conductor por conducir en estado de ebriedad luego de una colisión de tren la madrugada del miércoles. La...
Recordando al empresario y artista local, Kirk Clark
Un hombre de negocios de muchos años falleció...
Psiquiatra testifica en juicio de acusado de tirador de H-E-B
Un psiquiatra testificó para la defensa en el...
