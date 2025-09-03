Home
Investigation underway following Edinburg CISD school bus crash
No students were injured following a Wednesday afternoon crash involving an Edinburg CISD bus, according to a district spokesperson. The occupants of the passenger vehicle...
PSJA ISD breaks ground on auditorium dome renovation project
PSJA ISD’s iconic auditorium dome is being renovated....
Student of the Week: San Isidro High School's Estrella Martinez
At San Isidro High School, 17-year-old Estrella Martinez...
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025: Spotty thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush discusses matchup with Prairie View A&M at weekly press conference
UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush held his first media availability at the Vaqueros Performance Center early Wednesday afternoon. During the press conference, Coach Bush...
UTRGV volleyball to face top-level competition at the Southwest Showdown tournament
The UTRGV volleyball team is set to host...
Edinburg Vela's Caidyn Hoover honored for historic five-interception game
Vela's Caidyn Hoover posted one of the best...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Submit a Tip
