Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and nearby counties until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Areas could see one to...
Willacy County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
Everyday Texans overlooked in state lawmakers' response to power outages during winter storm
" Everyday Texans overlooked in state lawmakers'...
Weather
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and nearby counties until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Areas could see one to...
June 3, 2021: Heavy rainfall possible throughout the day
Edinburg fire chief gives tips on how to prepare for hurricane season
As hurricane season kicks off, one Valley fire...
Sports
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went the entire regular season without their ace pitcher Victor Loa making a start. After suffering from an elbow...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Nuevas imágenes de reconstrucción de los diques temporales que se usarían para evitar desbordes
Este miércoles es el segundo día de la temporada de huracanes y varias millas de diques a lo largo del Río Grande siguen derrumbados. Ningún...
Inician labores de fumigación en Brownsville
Las labores de fumigación ya dieron inicio en...
Presentan propuesta de ley para la situación migratoria y posible reapertura de puentes fronterizos
Varios congresistas se reunieron este miércoles en el...
