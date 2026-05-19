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Cameron County elections office flags party switching during primary elections as a felony offense
The Cameron County Elections Department is warning voters they cannot switch parties for the runoff election if they voted in a party's primary in March. ...
ATF agents and DPS troopers spotted at Mattress Galleria in McAllen
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as agents...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Tuesday, May 19, 2026: Storms moving in from Mexico could reach the Valley overnight
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rio Grande Valley under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the First...
Monday, May 18, 2026: Hot and muggy with showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 17, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
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McAllen high's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville
McAllen High standout Fletcher Frisby is taking his talents to the next level, signing with Texas A&M University–Kingsville to continue his track and field career. ...
PSJA Lady Bears softball details preparation for state semifinal against Katy
The PSJA Lady Bears are two wins away...
McAllen High's Ecklyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville track & field
McAllen High track star Ecklyn Vaden signed her...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 18, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 15, 2026
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