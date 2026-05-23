Home
News
Trump's Justice Department scrubs its website of news releases about Jan. 6 defendants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice is acknowledging it has removed from its website news releases about criminal cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021,...
House Democratic runoff heats up in the Rio Grande Valley, where the party hopes to reverse GOP gains
Voters in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday...
WATCH LIVE: First Warn 5 Weather Team provide storm updates
As of 11:59 a.m. Saturday, May 23, strong...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
WATCH LIVE: First Warn 5 Weather Team provide storm updates
As of 11:59 a.m. Saturday, May 23, strong thunderstorms, not severe, are moving eastward at 30 mph through the Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr, Alamo, San Juan, Donna,...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Willacy County expires
A severe thunderstorm warning for Willacy County expired....
Friday, May 22, 2026: Very warm with late rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen High's Sophia Flores signs to run track with UTSA
McAllen High senior athlete Sophia Flores signed with UTSA on Thursday afternoon. Flores was a star on the track for the Lady Bulldogs, breaking five...
PSJA North's Daren Garcia signs with Alvin College
PSJA North dual-sport star Daren Garcia signed to...
PSJA & Sharyland baseball drop Game 2, will play winner-takes-all games on Saturday
Watch the video above for highlights of the...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Ornate box turtle
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days