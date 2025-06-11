Home
San Juan residents speak out against hotel demolition project
Many residents showed up to the San Juan city council meeting on Tuesday. Several people spoke during public comments against tearing down the San Juan...
Boil water notice remains in effect in Combes
A boil water notice remains in effect in...
Public feedback sought on FM 1015 widening project in Edcouch area
The Texas Department of Transportation wants feedback about...
Weather
Wednesday, June 11, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 10, 2024: Very hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Staff vacancies hit Texas weather offices as they brace for a busy hurricane season
" Staff vacancies hit Texas weather offices...
Sports
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025 season
A Sept. 13 football game initially set for Brownsville will now be played at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg, according to the University of...
UTRGV women’s basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
The UTRGV women’s basketball team announced the addition...
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie hosted his...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 8, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Presentan proyecto de ampliación de la FM 1015 en Edcouch
El Departamento de Transporte de Texas, TxDOT, desea sus opiniones sobre el proyecto de ampliación propuesto en la FM 1015 en la zona de Edcouch. ...
Feria de Artes del Sur de Texas en Edinburg
El Departamento de Artes Culturales de Edinburg y...
Artista local presenta sus dibujos y pinturas realizados con arcilla
Alejandra Martínez, artista local más conocida como '44...
Take 5
