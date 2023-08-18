Home
Concerns increase over possible mold growing at the Rio Grande City High School
The first week of school is over for students at the Rio Grande City High School, and both students and their parents are still concerned about...
Fire burns 300 acres, threatens homes in Encino area
Fire crews from several Rio Grande Valley fire...
City of McAllen inaugurates new splash pad
The city of McAllen unveiled their newest splash...
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: Hot & humid with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023: Isolated showers and triple triple digit temperatures in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two a Day Tour: PSJA North
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders ran their way to the top of Valley football rankings last season. As the expectations keep climbing,...
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Bears
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The PSJA Bears are...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
EDCOUCH, Texas -- The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are bringing...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: August 18, 2023
Zoo guest: Reggie, the American Alligator
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
Noticias RGV
Incendio en Encino quema 300 acres y pone en riesgos las casas de los residentes
Los equipos de bomberos de varios departamentos de brigadas del Valle del Río Grande se encuentran atendiendo un incendio forestal junto a la autopista 281 en...
La Entrevista: Hope Family Center realizará un torneo de pesca 'Fishing for Hope'
En La Entrevista, Yajaira Chávez, una consejera de...
Centro ITEC en Brownsville abrió una ventanilla de orientación educativa para los estudiantes
El consulado de México en Brownsville, en colaboración...
