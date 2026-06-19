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‘The right thing is not to kill them’: Combes nonprofit relocating bee hives following recent rains
Recent rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley is creating ideal conditions for honeybees, increasing the chances of swarming. One Brownsville homeowner found a large hive on...
Cameron County approves $1.5 million drainage project for northern region
Cameron County commissioners recently approved the first phase...
Outdoor workers in the Rio Grande Valley share how they handle the heat
Dangerously hot conditions are not stopping outdoor workers...
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Friday, June 19, 2026: Extreme heat warning will go into effect this afternoon
RELATED STORY: Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest...
Thursday, June 18, 2026: Dangerously hot conditions
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Dangerous flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur, first of the Atlantic season, threatens Gulf Coast
MIAMI (AP) — A disorganized cluster of storms...
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US beats Australia 2-0 to advance to World Cup knockout round
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. national soccer team advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup despite the absence of injured forward Christian Pulisic, beating...
RGV Red Crowns prepare for last match of four-game road trip
The RGV Red Crowns are gearing up for...
RGV West defeats RGV East in 5A/6A All-Star Game
Highlights from the 5A/6A RGV Baseball All-Star Game....
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Pump Patrol: Friday: June 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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