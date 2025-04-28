Home
News
Large wallet prompts lockdown at Palmview High School, district says
A lockdown was lifted Monday at Palmview High School after an investigation into a report of a weapon on campus determined the object was a “large...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Consumer Reports: Chemical-free hair straightening alternatives
Concerns are growing over the safety of chemical...
Monday April 28, 2025 Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 27, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Kristopher Perez headed back to State for a third time
Edinburg, Tx -- Edinburg Vela Shot Put Thrower Kristopher Perez is on his way back to a third state appearance taking place in Austin on May...
Junior Boxing Olympics in Edinburg
Edinburg, TX -- The Edinburg Parks and Recreation...
Spurs Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili Youth Camp in Pharr
Pharr, TX -- San Antonio Spurs Forward Sandro...
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Zoo Guest: Mexican Burrowing Toad
Noticias RGV
Una cartera de gran tamaño provoca el cierre del instituto de Palmview, según el distrito
Un bloqueo se levantó el lunes en Palmview High School después de una investigación sobre un informe de un arma en el campus determinó que el...
Condenan a 20 años de cárcel a una mujer de Illinois por un accidente mortal en Edinburg
Una mujer de Illinois fue condenada a 20...
México llega a acuerdo con EEUU para transferencia inmediata de agua desde embalses internacionales
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Los gobiernos de...
