Palmhurst resident claims $1 million in lottery ticket
A Palmhurst resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate, according to a news release...
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 135 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
PSJA Raiders water polo team claims district title
The Pharr-San Juan Alamo North Raiders varsity water...
Oct. 11, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 10, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 80s
PSJA Raiders water polo team claims district title
The Pharr-San Juan Alamo North Raiders varsity water polo team brought home a district championship title in its first-ever season adopted by the University Interscholastic League....
5 Star Plays - Week 7
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 7, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Pet of the Week: Harlan
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams...
Pet of the Week: Diana
Residente de Palmhurst reclamo un billete ganador de $1 millón de la lotería de Texas
Un residente de Palmhurst reclamó un billete ganador del premio mayor valorado en $1 millón en la lotería de Texas. El boleto se compró en el...
No hay suficientes líneas eléctricas para la población del Valle
Los expertos repasarán las razones por las que...
EEUU: Familias migrantes separadas rechazan más evaluaciones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Padres de familia que entablaron...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
