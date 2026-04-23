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Teen driver and a juvenile among the arrests made following a Brownsville police chase
A 17-year-old driver, a 19-year-old man, and a juvenile were arrested in connection with an auto theft investigation following a Wednesday police chase, according to the...
Progreso launches free scrap metal drop-off program at city hall
Progreso launched a new program for residents to...
Brownsville launches community survey to guide upcoming city projects
The city of Brownsville launched a new survey...
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Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
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Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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Former UTRGV safety Elijah Graham gears up for the NFL Draft
Gloria Morelia sits down with Former UTRGV Safety Elijah Graham prior to the NFL draft.
UTRGV football program generated $144 million total economic impact on local economy, report says
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football...
Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title game on Friday
Highlights from the Brownsville Rivera vs. Weslaco East...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Miles & Mel the Pitbull mix puppies
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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