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Harlingen upgrading traffic signals across busy intersections
Harlingen is upgrading traffic signals at 16 intersections across the city to reduce delays, ease congestion and improve safety for drivers. The city is adding...
Weslaco waiting on approval of FEMA funds for upcoming drainage project
Weslaco residents impacted by Monday's flood are asking...
Landmark $211M tax-break deal could trump SpaceX’s deal in South Texas
McALLEN — A South Texas community once cited...
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Thursday, June 18, 2026: Dangerously hot conditions
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First...
Dangerous flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur, first of the Atlantic season, threatens Gulf Coast
MIAMI (AP) — A disorganized cluster of storms...
Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Heat advisory to go into effect this afternoon
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
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2026 RGV Baseball Sub-5A All-Star Game highlights
Highlights from the RGV Baseball Sub-5A All-Star Game at Weslaco East High School.
Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
Highlights and postgame coverage from the inaugural RGVSBCA...
Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch Parties
Houston, TX -- Every FIFA World Cup host...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Lola the terrier puppy
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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