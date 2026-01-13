Home
Mission doctor convicted of misdiagnosing thousands of patients to be released from federal prison in September
The Mission doctor who received a 10-year federal prison sentence in connection with a $240 million healthcare fraud and international money laundering scheme will be released...
Made in the 956: San Juan singer Myrka
Thousands of people know her as Myrka after...
Mexico arrests 6 alleged members of Tren de Aragua and 4 of Jalisco New Generation Cartel
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Tuesday...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Jan. 12, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week
UTRGV junior guard Jalayah Ingram was named Southland Conference Player of the Week for her performances against East Texas A&M and Northwestern State. Ingram...
Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana
Hidalgo Pirates cross country start Troy Sanchez is...
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice of 2026
The UTRGV baseball team held the first official...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
