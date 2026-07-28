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South Texas builders say immigration enforcement is slowing construction
Construction projects across the Rio Grande Valley are facing severe delays and rising costs as local builders point to immigration enforcement as the driver behind a...
Made in the 956: Voice actor Ethan Gallardo
A Rio Grande Valley native is making a...
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD paints parking lots for band practice fields
Two high school bands in Starr County have...
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Tuesday, July 28, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
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Sunday, July 26, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
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Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard to begin training camp ahead of the 2026 regular season
The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California on Monday afternoon to begin their annual training camp. The team will hold its first press conference of...
Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers Organization
The MLB Draft passed on Mito Perez, but...
2026 Upper Valley High School Football Media Day
Upper Valley High School Football Media Day was...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 24, 2026
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