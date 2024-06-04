Home
News
Weslaco to hold town hall meeting for hurricane preparedness
The city of Weslaco will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday with a focus on hurricane preparedness. "Bring everybody together to talk about 310,...
Drainage improvements underway for Palm Valley
Drainage improvements are underway as two drainage ditches...
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
The recognition and honors keep coming for state...
Weather
Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
City of Pharr to host hurricane preparedness event
Hurricane season kicked off this past Saturday, and...
Monday, June 3, 2024: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
The recognition and honors keep coming for state champs Weslaco Lady Panthers. On Wednesday, June 5, Weslaco Independent School District will hold a special board...
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers' state championship
"Enjoy the moment." That's the message given...
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 2, 2024
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass...
Noticias RGV
Impacto de la adicción a internet en adolescentes
Por lo general, las adicciones no son buenas compañeras. Ahora un nuevo estudio publicado en la revista Plus Mental Health profundiza en las repercusiones que también...
Salud y Vida: Terapia de células T para tratamiento contra el cáncer
"La inmunoterapia se ha convertido realmente en un...
Ajuste de horarios en Isla Blanca Park por vuelo de prueba de SpaceX
Los horarios en Isla Blanca Park se empezarán...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
