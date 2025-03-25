Home
News
Gladys Porter Zoo seeking runaway bird
The Gladys Porter Zoo is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old bird who escaped while being taken to her annual medical exam. ...
Salvation Army of McAllen seeking donations for program that assists families facing eviction
Those in need of a meal in McAllen...
Reactions to USDA ending program that provided aid to food banks
Joel Arauza in Las Milpas said has to...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Very warm day, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 24, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 23, 2024: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
GIRLS AREA ROUND SCORES: Edcouch-Elsa 2, Juarez-Lincoln 0 McAllen High 2, Flour Bluff 1 (OT) Los Fresnos 2, Cibolo Steele...
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES: Progreso 7,...
PSJA's DE Jayden James signs to play football at Texas A&M - Kingsville
PSJA football's Jayden James is signing to play...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
KRGV WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Estudiantes de Brownsville logran mantener su graduación en Sam's Stadium
Dos estudiantes del distrito escolar de Brownsville lograron que su ceremonia de graduación sí sea en Sam's Stadium. Originalmente, el distrito escolar independiente de Brownsville planeaba...
Salvation Army McAllen busca ayuda para evitar desalojos en el Valle del Río Grande
El Salvation Army en McAllen busca ayudar a...
Recortes en bancos de alimentos impactan a residentes del Valle
La administración de Donald Trump recientemente recortó más...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days