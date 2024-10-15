Home
Sen. Cornyn visits Brownsville to discusses legislation to protect judges
Texas Sen. John Cornyn was in Brownsville Tuesday to meet with local judges and discuss his efforts to keep them safe. Cornyn sponsored the Countering...
Brownsville breaks ground on Old Highway 77 reconstruction project
A major facelift is in the works for...
Records: Former Edinburg juvenile corrections officer provided vape pens to inmate
A former juvenile correctional officer was arrested after...
Weather
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Oct. 14, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Veterans' Storm Montoya reflects on breaking all-time touchdown record
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans' senior starting quarterback Storm Montoya became the school's all-time leader in touchdowns at their game against Sharyland Pioneer. Montoya sat with...
Clasico Regio #138 in San Antonio
Clasico Regio number 138 between Tigres and Rayados...
Edcouch Elsa Football Tradition
The Edcouch Elsa Football team continues a tradition...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Feria de empleos 'Careers and Coffee' ofrece oportunidades en la Academia de Policía de Brownsville
El miércoles 16 de octubre se llevará a cabo una feria de empleos llamada "Carrers and Coffee" donde entre otros empleadores estará la academia de policía,...
Texas se prepara para el primer debate por disputa de silla en el senado de Washington D.C.
Dentro de 21 días son las elecciones y...
Fechas importantes para votación de las próximas elecciones
Ya casi llega el día de las elecciones...
