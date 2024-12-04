Home
News
McAllen holiday Parade set for this weekend
The wait is almost over, and the McAllen Holiday Parade is kicking off this weekend. McAllen city leaders are inviting the public for a “...
TxDOT begins road improvement project on South Padre Island
The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024: Peaks of sunshine, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 2, 2024: cloudy with showers and temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV volleyball gearing up for NIVC tournament
UTRGV volleyball is postseason bound. The Vaqueros secured a spot in the Women's National Invitational Championship. This is UTRGV's third appearance in the NIVC...
RGV High School Basketball: December 3, 2024
BOYS: Edinburg Vela 79, Edinburg 64 ...
Whitmore, Williams, and Nowell catch fire in Vipers clutch win over Blue
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Tim Smith discusses impact of annual Tim's Coats campaign
For more than 40 years, Tim's Coats has...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 4 de Diciembre: Lluvias dispersas en los altos 70s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Impacto económico del desfile navideño en la ciudad de McAllen
El desfile navideño de McAllen aparte de ser...
Policía de La Joya busca a hombre acusado de robo tras cruzar ilegalmente
La policía de La Joya está buscando a...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
