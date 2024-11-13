Home
Boaters offering excursions to watch upcoming SpaceX launch at sea
Several boat operators are offering excursions to let people view the next SpaceX launch from the Boca Chica facility at sea. The success of the...
STC partnership providing paralegal apprenticeship program to high school students
Sixteen-year old Daniel Martinez is making strides toward...
City of Pharr uses emergency alert system during expressway closure
The city of Pharr is the only city...
Weather
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Valley continues seeing record-breaking heat in November
The National Weather Service in Brownsville says this...
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024: AM fog, PM sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Mcallen Holiday Parade brings Cowboys Legends
McAllen International Airport -- The McAllen Holiday Parade announced the return of Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Lawrence as well as the appearance of Super Bowl Champ...
Playmakers - Week 11 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch Part 2 of Playmakers below: ...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 11
Five star play highlights the best plays during...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
San Benito prepara feria de vacunación para mascotas
La policía de San Benito y el Departamento de Control de Animales están organizando un evento de vacunación para perros y gatos. Es el sábado...
Fundación en San Benito apoya la rehabilitación de personas y su reintegración a la sociedad
Una fundación sin fines de lucro en San...
Alertan sobre estafa telefónica en el condado Starr con falsos pedidos de dinero
Las estafas telefónicas están a la orden del...
