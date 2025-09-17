Home
Defense in murder trial of Carlos Contreras argues that evidence was tainted
Testimony in the murder trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a Donna High School student in 2020 continued on Wednesday. Carlos Contreras, 23,...
Katy man charged with manslaughter in deadly Alamo semi-trailer crash
A 28-year-old man from the Houston area is...
Student of the Week: Sharyland High School's Valeria Regalado Ramos
For as long as she can remember, Valeria...
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 15, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Isabella Stroman & Valeria Alvarado lead Weslaco & Pace to wins in straight sets
Highlights from Tuesday night's Weslaco vs. La Feria and Donna North vs. Brownsville Pace volleyball matchups.
UTRGV football looks to extend winning streak to four this weekend against Texas Wesleyan
The UTRGV football team is officially on a...
UTRGV men's soccer hosts Houston Christian this Wednesday
The UTRGV Vaqueros men's soccer team takes the...
Student of the Week: Sharyland High School's Valeria Regalado Ramos
For as long as she can remember, Valeria Regalado Ramos has been fascinated by the world around her. “I used to love to read a...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
