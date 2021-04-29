Home
McAllen Mayor Jim Darling delivers final state of city address
McAllen Mayor Jim Darling delivered his final state of the city address on Wednesday. Darling reflected on the challenges the city faced over the past...
New candidates challenging incumbent commissioners in Pharr
Three new challengers are uniting to run against...
Nonprofit group advocating for engineers and scientists to stay in the Valley
An environmental non-profit organization is advocating for engineers...
April 28, 2021: Wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the RGV
April 27, 2021: Windy and humid conditions, cloud coverage expected for Tuesday
A lot of cloud coverage that started Tuesday...
Warm and muggy weather conditions to start the week
Happy Monday! The morning will start off...
Toros Prepare For Season Opener: Sign Erik Pimentel
EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros are gearing up for their fifth season of USL play on Saturday when they host New Mexico United FC at...
Progreso Track Star Signs with Ranger College
PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores Monday, April 26th ...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
