Mission police continue searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
The Mission Police Department continues searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a 79-year-old woman Thursday. Ines Maria Guerra succumbed...
Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants
" Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies:...
Texas is now home to 30 million people
" Texas is now home to 30...
Weather
Friday., Dec. 23, 2022: Cold and windy, temperatures in the 30s
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Rainy with cool temperatures in the 50s
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Lane Lord
Another episode of Coffee with Coaches, this time the guest is UTRGV Women's Basketball Head Coach Lane Lord. As the team wrapped up the SPI Classic,...
Tamez signs for Alvin College
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial Senior Alex...
High school basketball highlights 12-20-2022
Check out high school basketball highlights and scores...
Programming
Community
Brownsville non-profits focused on helping homeless get out of cold
An organization in Brownsville is hoping to get some people into warmer temperatures. Jewell Kimbrough has been getting help from the Good Neighbor Settlement House...
Pump patrol - Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Hechos Valle
Gimnasio Zeke Martinez en Vanguard Academy ofrece refugio ante las bajas temperaturas
"Decidimos abrir temprano y ayudamos a una familia para que aprovechara anoche para que entraran y se quedaran con nosotros" dijo el superintendente de Vanguard Academy,...
Cuidando el Planeta: Como tomar precauciones ante temperaturas congelantes
La meteoróloga Karen Gonzalez nos muestra cómo se...
Funcionarios del departamento de bomberos de McAllen discuten dos incendios mortales
El departamento de bomberos de McAllen llevó a...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
