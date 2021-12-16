Home
Defense bill bans private funds for deploying National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The defense bill Congress has sent to President Joe Biden prohibits using private funds for interstate National Guard deployments like South...
Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Rio Grande City to debut Texas border wall construction
Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference...
All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of...
Dec. 16, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 15, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 14, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Brownsville ISD Names Rowe OC Tarantola New Head Coach at Lopez
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Independent School District filled the only head football coach opening in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday as they named McAllen Rowe offensive...
Catching up with Former Mr. Texas Football Landry Gilpin
If you're a high school football fan, you...
A Look Into The Pace Vikings Strong Start
The Brownsville Pace Vikings basketball team finished last...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
¿Puede su mascota contraer el COVID-19?
NUEVA YORK (AP) — ¿Puede su mascota contagiarse de COVID-19? Sí, las mascotas y otros animales pueden contraer el coronavirus que causa el COVID-19, pero las...
Liberan a miembros de grupo misionero de EEUU en Haití
PUERTO PRÍNCIPE, Haití (AP) — Una banda de...
Despensa de alimentos de San Benito completamente equipada gracias a las donaciones
La despensa de alimentos de San Benito está...
