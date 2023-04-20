Home
House approves trans athlete ban for girls and women's teams
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women's sports teams at federally...
‘I lost it, man:’ Spectators react to historic SpaceX launch
Thousands of spectators came to Isla Blanca Park...
Bond set for Primera teen charged in fatal stabbing of his mother
A Primera teen remains behind bars after police...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 20, 2023: Breezy with evening showers, temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 19, 2023: Cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 17, 2023: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Robert Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez has had a successful coaching career, winning over 200 games during his nine years with the...
Sharyland Sending Three Guys to the 5A State Tennis Tournament
MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High School will be...
PSJA ISD Hires Former Edinburg Coach Leija to Lead PSJA Southwest
PHARR - The PSJA ISD Board of Trustees...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Pet of the Week - Beastly
Connect
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 20 de abril
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV con Naomi De Lucia.
STC realizará cumbre laboral para jóvenes en Mcallen, Texas.
En el valle de Texas hay mucha necesidad...
Incrementa ocupación hotelera en la Isla del Padre tras el lanzamiento de la nave Starship
Con el fallido lanzamiento del supercohete Starship en...
Search
