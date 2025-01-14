Home
News
Animal control picks up 4 dogs accused of biting teens in rural Edinburg
Hidalgo County Animal Control picked up four dogs that two sisters in rural Edinburg say attacked them. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the...
Isla Blanca Park to maintain regular hours amid planned SpaceX test launch
Isla Blanca County Park will maintain current hours...
San Juan commissioners fire city manager
San Juan city leaders voted on Tuesday to...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Breezy with cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with a high of 70°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
Highlights from the Economedes Jaguars 3-0 win over Harlingen in boys soccer.
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Progreso 28, Rio Hondo...
Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires
Raymondville ISD announced via a statement today that...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 12, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Connect
Noticias RGV
SpaceX programa lanzamiento de la nave Starship para el 13 de enero
SpaceX programa un nuevo lanzamiento para el día miércoles 15 de enero, así lo confirmó en las últimas horas su director ejecutivo Elon Musk. En...
Residentes del condado Hidalgo hacen larga espera para recibir ayuda económica
Para poder lograr obtener ayuda económica para pagar...
Hombre de Pharr es sentenciado a prisión tras ser declarado culpable de secuestro
Sixto González Jr., residente de Pharr, de 27...
Take 5
