Get ready for another busy Atlantic hurricane season, but maybe not as crazy as 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — With warmer than normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don't think it...
Prayer period in schools backed by Texas Legislature
" Prayer period in schools backed by...
Fear of babies contracting the contagious and potentially deadly virus has spurred the surge in vaccinations amid Texas’ historic measles outbreak.
" More Texas children are getting vaccinated...
Weather
Thursday, May 22, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Late thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signs with Arkansas Tech
Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signed her letter of intent to join Arkansas Tech softball on Wednesday afternoon. This year, Shank was named offensive player...
Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M-Kingsville
Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signed his letter of intent...
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: PSJA Bears
The PSJA Bears are looking to continue their...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Zoshi the American Red Heeler
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Negocios en Puerto Isabel son afectados por tardía reparación de calle
Propietarios de negocios en Puerto Isabel dicen que se han visto bastante afectados, debido a la larga duración de las reparaciones de una calle de acceso...
Familia de Peñitas pierda su vivienda tras incendio
Una familia de Peñitas perdió todo tras un...
Camioneta se estrella con una vivienda en Brownsville
Captado por cámaras de vigilancia, el choque de...
