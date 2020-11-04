Home
News
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise in Republican voters
President Donald J. Trump lost the Rio Grande Valley, but far more people supported him — and other Republican candidates — in 2020 compared to 2016....
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
In the run-up to Election Day, polls attempted...
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
The "PSJA Stronger Together" candidates swept the Pharr-San...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
First and Goal Friday for 10/30; Scores and Highlights
Scores for Friday, October 30th Friday October 30 th Non-District PSJA Southwest 35, Port Isabel 28 Edcouch-Elsa 35, Donna North 20 ...
First and Goal Thursday - October 29th
FIRST AND GOAL: Thursday, October 29th Scores ...
KRGV EXCLUSIVE: Castillo Reflects on NFL Debut
NEW YORK - Sergio Castillo made Rio Grande...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han tenido que posponer partidos deportivos por temor de contagios de Covid -19. Ahora las autoridades de salud...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
En San Benito Alerta contra presuntos estafadores
Alerta contra presuntos estafadores. Autoridades en San...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles que un hombre de Harlingen murió como resultado del COVID-19. Desde que comenzó la pandemia, el condado Cameron ha...
Los votantes en Weslaco aprobaron enmiendas que cambiarán el funcionamiento de la ciudad,incluidas en las Propuestas A, B y C
Los votantes de Weslaco aprobaron abrumadoramente tres enmiendas...
Reacciones de los demócratas por resultado electoral
Expertos en política dicen que estas elecciones son...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days