DPS: Driver flees the scene of fatal three-vehicle crash east of Edinburg
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the male driver who fled the scene of a...
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
PSJA North senior Jose Alanis is achieving heights...
Rio Grande City sued over claims of withholding public records
A candidate for Rio Grande City commissioner is...
Weather
Saturday, April 20, 2024: Possible storms later today
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 19, 2024: Cloudy morning with a high of 93°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 18, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
PSJA North senior Jose Alanis is achieving heights his younger self didn't believe he ever could. Alanis has sensorineural hearing loss in both ears, and...
Chargers baseball aiming for uncharted playoff territory
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Veterans baseball has been dominating...
UTRGV Baseball Knocks Off (RV) Texas for First Time in 53 Years
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Iris the husky mix
Noticias RGV
Realizarán caminata contra el cáncer en el condado Cameron
La oficina del sheriff del condado Cameron invita a la comunidad a unirse a la primera caminata de 1 milla en apoyo a la lucha contra...
Localizan a joven desaparecido cerca de Río Grande City
Después de intensas horas de búsqueda, lograron recuperar...
DPS investiga un accidente mortal cerca de Edinburg
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está...
