Records: McAllen mother out with boyfriend when fire breaks out, hospitalizing children
Court records say the mother of the four children who were left alone when a fire broke out was with her boyfriend. Maria Elena Sierra...
Nikki Rowe football player identified as teen injured at home where 'large amounts' of alcohol were found
A Nikki Rowe High School football player was...
Vigil held in honor of Mission mother found dead in attic of boyfriend's home
It's been just over a year since a...
Weather
Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 :Triple digit temperatures for the next few days in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024: Scattered showers with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Nikki Rowe football player injured in ‘incident’
A football player at Nikki Rowe High School was injured in an incident, according to McAllen ISD spokesman Mark May. Adan De La Cruz, a...
Renovations complete at McAllen Memorial stadium press box
After two years of construction, McAllen ISD's $4...
UTRGV football unveils new practice field
The UTRGV football program unveiled their new practice...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Marine Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Identifican a un jugador de fútbol de Nikki Rowe como el adolescente herido en una casa de McAllen
Un jugador de fútbol de la escuela secundaria Nikki Rowe fue identificado como el adolescente que resultó herido en una casa donde se encontraron grandes cantidades...
Estudiantes de Weslaco ISD regresan a clases
Desde este lunes 19 de agosto, estudiantes de...
'Pregnacy Resource Centers' ofrece servicios especiales a mujeres embarazadas
Jennifer Hernández, directora ejecutiva de 'Pregnacy Resource Centers'...
