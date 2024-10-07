Home
Supreme Court declines Biden administration appeal in Texas emergency abortion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday let stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate the law in Texas, which has one of the...
Fugitive wanted in connection with San Juan homicide investigation in custody
A fugitive wanted in connection with the murder...
Driver dies after vehicle found overturned in Edinburg canal
A 32-year-old man died on Sunday night after...
Weather
Monday, Oct. 7, 2024: Stray shower with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was...
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's YouTube page and the KRGV Sports' Facebook page at...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
The Brownsville Veterans Chargers took down the Sharyland...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the Great Plains Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Corte Suprema deja vigente prohibición a abortos en Texas, incluso los de emergencia
WASHINGTON (AP) — La Corte Suprema dejó vigente el lunes una decisión que prohíbe los abortos de emergencia que violen la ley en Texas, que tiene...
Conozca Sus Derechos: Solicitud para reemplazar el certificado de ciudadanía
La abogada Susana Silva visita Noticias RGV para...
Conductor muere tras volcar su vehículo en un canal de Edinburg
Un hombre de 32 años murió el domingo...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
