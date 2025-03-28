Home
Valley residents urged to fill out damage survey following severe rainfall
Residents who suffered storm damage during Thursday’s severe weather are being asked to fill out a state generated damage survey. The iSTAT Damage Survey from...
TxDOT urging drivers to stay away from flooded roads
Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza is...
WATCH LIVE: Harlingen mayor declares a state of emergency
City of Harlingen issues a disaster declaration. ...
Flood warnings issued for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, nearly 6,000 power outages reported
A flood warning was issued Friday for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties Friday. The warning is set to expire Friday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m....
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Scattered nightly storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
Three athletes signed on to compete at the next level. Jessie Theresa Brisky signed to Texas Lutheran University to play basketball. A 4-year varsity...
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
GIRLS AREA ROUND SCORES: Edcouch-Elsa 2,...
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES: Progreso 7,...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Solicitan a residentes del Valle completar encuesta de daños tras las fuertes lluvias
Se les pide a los residentes que sufrieron daños por la tormenta durante el clima severo del jueves que completen una encuesta de daños generada por...
Calles de Harlingen inundadas tras el paso de tormentas
En Harlingen, residentes reportaron inundaciones en sus vecindarios,...
EN VIVO: Alcalde de Harlingen declara estado de emergencia
La ciudad Harlingen emite una declaración de desastre.
