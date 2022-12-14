Home
Credit card skimmer found at Stripes store in Mission
The Mission Police Department launched an investigation after a credit card skimmer was found at a Stripes store, according to a news release. The skimmer...
New charter school breaks ground in Mission
More than 300 applications have already been sent...
In El Paso, migrants are sleeping on the streets after thousands crossed the border last weekend
" In El Paso, migrants are sleeping...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio on Monday to discuss the hiring of the new Head Football Coach at...
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat...
Diego Gomez signs for UTRGV baseball
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA's Diego Gomez signed...
Programming
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022
Pump Patrol - Dec. 7, 2022
Hechos Valle
Realizan múltiples detenciones por tráfico humano en Falfurias
En Falfurrias, en dos eventos por separado, la patrulla fronteriza arresto a 19 migrantes, además de dos choferes, así como un copiloto. La primera detención...
Identifican al hombre que fue impactado por un vehículo al cruzar la calle en Brownsville
Autoridades han dado a conocer nueva información con...
Republicanos solicitan el retiro del secretario de seguridad nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas por fallas en la frontera
El secretario de seguridad nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas estuvo...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
