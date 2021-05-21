Home
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 9 new positive cases of COVID-19. Two men from the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen in...
Edinburg fires police chief
The city of Edinburg has fired Edinburg police...
Jobless Texans say Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits will worsen their already dire situations
" Jobless Texans say Gov. Greg Abbott’s...
Weather
May 21, 2021: Partly sunny skies with highs in upper 80s
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than...
May 20, 2021: Cool start to the morning with high of mid-80s
Sports
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC, and Primetime Sports & Entertainment will host Liga MX’s Club de Fútbol de Monterrey in the inaugural Copa...
Falcons Ready For Austin Bowie in Regional Semifinals
LOS FRESNOS - On Thursday the Los Fresnos...
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Rechazo de algunos padres para vacunar a sus hijos contra el covid
Pese a que ya la CDC autorizo que los adolescentes pueden vacunarse contra el coronavirus, aún hay algunas madres de familia que dudan de la seguridad...
Controversia y confusión sobre usar o no el cubrebocas
Tras la orden ejecutiva del gobernador de Texas...
El condado Cameron informa de 2 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 9 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el viernes de dos...
Search
