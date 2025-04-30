Home
Alamo celebrates remodeled fire station
After being closed for two years, the city of Alamo reopened one of its fire stations. Fire station #1, located at 125 S 9th St.,...
Fired state employees breached the personal data of 33,529 more Texans
" Fired state employees breached the personal...
With AI on the rise, Texas House passes bill requiring more transparency in political ads
" With AI on the rise, Texas...
Weather
Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Cloudy and windy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday April 28, 2025 Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Nikki Rowe's Hailey Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
Nikki Rowe track star Hailey Gonzalez signed to join the program at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Wednesday afternoon. Gonzalez is a district champion,...
Texas Southmost College newly hired women's soccer coach details goals for program
Texas Southmost College is looking to make a...
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette breaks Valley hurdles record
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette broke the Valley record in...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 30 de abril: continúan los días cálidos, más lluvias hacia el fin de semana
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Reapertura de estación de bomberos en Alamo
El municipio de Álamo ahora cuenta con una...
Condado Hidalgo busca a responsables de actos vandálicos en clínica comunitaria
Palabras altisonantes y mensajes racistas es con lo...
