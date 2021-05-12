Home
News
TxDOT resumes Click It or Ticket campaign
It’s a reminder put out several times a year through the Click it or Ticket campaign by the Texas Department of Transportation. Last year, the...
Migrants look for asylum in the US
In less than two weeks, foreigners with visas...
Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April
By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press SAN DIEGO...
Weather
Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley
The weather may be quiet now, but that wasn't the case late last night and early this morning. There was flooding in some areas of...
May 12, 2021: Cloudy and cool with small chance for showers
After a stormy night in the RGV, the...
May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight
Thunderstorms could arrive tonight. Until then, we...
Sports
Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 6A Regional Quarterfinals Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Game 1 Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Thursday, May 13th at...
Tyler Deric Named to USL Team of the Week
TAMPA,...
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Cada vez más personas no están utilizando los cinturones de seguridad en sus automóviles
La agencia del departamento de transporte de Texas resalta las cifras en el número de tejanos que mueren a causa de no usar el cinturón de...
La diversión del RGV Livestock continúa a pesar de algunos daños por tormentas severas
Los emblemáticos terrenos del Rodeo de Mercedes también...
Fotos: los espectadores del KRGV - Hecho Valle comparten fotos de los daños causados ??por las fuertes tormentas del martes por la noche
Miles de personas quedaron sin electricidad y algunos...
