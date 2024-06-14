Home
Some Mexican shelters see crowding south of the border as Biden's asylum ban takes hold
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Some shelters south of the U.S. border are caring for many more migrants now that the Biden administration stopped considering most asylum...
Top US bishop worries Catholic border services for migrants might be imperiled by government action
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Government officials would be...
Alex Jones' personal assets will be sold to help pay Sandy Hook debt as judge decides Infowars' fate
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday...
Weather
Friday, June 14, 2024: Mainly dry with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 13, 2024: Stray thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 12, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
SAN JUAN, TEXAS -- PSJA High Senior Vinny Cano signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Texas A&M International University yesterday. Watch video above...
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
PHARR, TEXAS -- Raiders' catcher and outfielder, Isaac...
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for 3rd-Straight Year
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders...
Community
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Lexi Gray, the Pointer short-hair mix
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: Cuarto torneo anual de pesca en la Isla del Padre
Oscar Salinas, director de 'Ron Hoover Equipment' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos del cuarto torneo anual de pesca que tendrán en la Isla del Padre con...
Desde El Zoológico: La cucaracha gigante de las cavernas
Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de 'Gladys Porter...
La Entrevista: Día Mundial de las Tortugas Marinas
Everardo Medina, ayudante de jefe de restaurante de...
