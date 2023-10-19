Home
News
Tributes continue pouring in for slain San Benito officer
Wreaths, letters and flowers were dropped off at the memorial that honors San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez. The memorial, located outside the San Benito...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Guido the schnauzer poodle mix
Additional Links
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, October 19, 2023: Warming up, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Humidity returns, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
PSJA Memorial set for undefeated clash against Roma
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial (7-0) hosts Roma (7-0) at PSJA Stadium tomorrow. A battle between two undefeated District 16-5A DII teams. Wolverines are two...
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 9
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
First & Goal: Power Poll Week 9
Check out the week eight of First &...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Guido the schnauzer poodle mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Familia de San Perlita pierde su casa en un incendio
Una familia se encuentra literalmente en la calle luego de perder todo su patrimonio en su casa, producto de un incendio que habría sido ocasionado por...
Juego de la Semana: Harlingen enfrenta a San Benito
El juego de la semana nueve del futbol...
Recomendaciones para aumentar el historial crediticio
Los expertos en finanzas recomiendan saber cómo utilizar...
Additional Links
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days