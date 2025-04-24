Home
News
Texas school districts got their first A-F grades in five years. See how your school did here.
" Texas school districts got their first A-F grades in five years. See how your school did here. " was first published by The Texas...
Texas may officially recognize Gulf of America change after Senate gives first OK
" Texas may officially recognize Gulf of...
Heart of the Valley: Bariatric surgeon discusses complications of untreated diabetes
This April, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV and...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 24, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
IDEA Elsa holds parade for state champion girls soccer team
IDEA Elsa held a parade on Wednesday evening to celebrate the program's girls soccer team. The team took home the TCSAAL state championship back on...
UTRGV men's golf finished third in SLC tournament
The UTRGV men's golf team finished third in...
La Feria girls Golf team headed to State
The La Feria girls golf team is making...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Toby, the 8-month-old cat
*Editor's Note: A graphic in the video names the shelter as Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, but the correct name is Harlingen Humane Society.
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Jueves 24 de abril: continuarán los días cálidos con brisas, no se espera lluvia
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
UTRGV investiga el desarrollo del lenguaje en niños autistas hispanos
Familias hispanas con hijos en el espectro autista,...
Líderes agrícolas de Texas están en contra de aranceles al tomate mexicano
Comerciantes y representantes de la industria agrícola en...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days