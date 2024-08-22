Home
Prescription Health: Warning signs of the ‘silent killer’
Early detection is key to preventing severe complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and vision problems. Diabetes, often dubbed the "silent killer" can go...
Third arrest made in deadly Alamo shooting at McDonald’s parking lot
A 26-year-old man was arrested on a murder...
Smoke advisory issued in Cameron County due to Matamoros landfill fire
Heavy smoke from a landfill fire in the...
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024: Mainly dry, hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, August 21, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ‘believes’ star WR CeeDee Lamb will come to contract agreement with team despite holdout
Originally Published: 21 AUG 24 05:45 ET Updated: 21 AUG 24 06:45 ET By Ben Morse, CNN (CNN) — The Dallas Cowboys’ 2024...
Two-a-Day Tour: Port Isabel Tarpons
Port Isabel Tarpons are gearing up this season...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest
PSJA Southwest head coach JJ Leija took over...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Smoke the domestic shorthair cat
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Tercera detención en el tiroteo mortal en el estacionamiento de un McDonald's en Alamo
Un hombre, de 26 años de edad, fue detenido por un cargo de asesinato el jueves en relación con un tiroteo en el estacionamiento de un...
Un vehículo choca contra un poste de la luz y provoca un apagón en varios cruces de Edinburg
La ciudad de Edinburg está instando a los...
Detectar las señales de advertencias de la diabetes a tiempo podría salvar su vida
Unos 38 millones de estadounidenses padecen de diabetes,...
Take 5
