Watch Live: President Donald J. Trump gives remarks at the White House
Watch Live: President Donald J. Trump gives remarks at the White House
Edinburg police release details on two bodies found in an apartment Friday
The Edinburg Police Department have released details on...
Joe Biden’s struggles along the Texas border raise questions about Democrats’ outreach there
By Alex Samuels , Patrick Svitek ,...
Sports
Three More Valley Games Canceled Due To COVID
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Three more RGV games were taken off this Friday's schedule due to COVID-19 reasons. PSJA Southwest and PSJA Memorial will not play...
First and Goal Wednesday - 11/4 - Scores and Highlights
Wednesday's Final Scores 16-5A Division 1 ...
First and Goal Friday for 10/30; Scores and Highlights
Scores for Friday, October 30th Friday October...
Community
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han tenido que posponer partidos deportivos por temor de contagios de Covid -19. Ahora las autoridades de salud...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
En San Benito Alerta contra presuntos estafadores
Alerta contra presuntos estafadores. Autoridades en San...
Hechos Valle
Jueces de Georgia y Michigan rechazan demandas de Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) - Jueces de Georgia y Michigan desestimaron rápidamente el jueves las demandas interpuestas por la campaña del presidente Donald Trump, socavando una estrategia legal...
Ex jefe militar mexicano se declara inocente en caso de drogas en Estados Unidos
NUEVA YORK (AP) - El exsecretario de Defensa...
La policía de Edinburg da más detalles de dos cuerpos encontrados en un apartamento el viernes
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg dio a...
