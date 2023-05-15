Home
News
UTRGV announces new date for Brownsville graduation ceremony
Students at the UTRGV Brownsville students will be graduating in a Saturday, May 20 ceremony. The ceremony was originally announced for Saturday, May 13, but...
San Perlita ISD cancels Monday classes due to water outage
The San Perlita Independent School District will not...
Residents step up to assist crews in cleanup efforts in Laguna Heights
Irma Salinas and her family live in Los...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, May 12, 2023: Late storm in the forecast with temperatures in the 90s
FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.
Thursday, May 11, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Sports Moms Run the Show
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Happy Mother's to all the RGV sports moms out there! Bella Michaels has the story on the people that run behind...
UIL Area Round: High school baseball highlights 5-13-2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- The UIL Area...
High school baseball area round highlights 5-12-2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Pet of the Week: Raj the labradoodle mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Autoridades del Condado Hidalgo se preparan para próximas lluvias
Autoridades locales en el Condado Hidalgo dicen que no fueron afectados de la misma manera como áreas más cerca a la costa por el tornado que...
Oficina del alguacil: adolescente arrestado por cargo de asesinato en la investigación de homicidio de Cameron Park
Un joven de 16 años está bajo custodia...
Familia en Laguna Heights lamenta la pérdida de familiar
El tornado que azotó el sábado en la...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days