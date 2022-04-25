Home
News
Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The former...
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
" Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas...
Missing Texas National Guard soldier found dead
The body of a missing Texas National Guard...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
April 25, 2022: Temperatures in the 90s, showers possible tonight
Sunday, April 24, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
Saturday, April 23, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the high 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High school baseball highlights 4-22
MISSION, Texas -- 31-5A high school baseball action continues tonight. Click on the video above for highlights between McAllen Rowe vs. McAllen Memorial, and McAllen...
Edcouch-Elsa's Marco Aguinaga Headed to Brazil
EDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS -- Former Edcouch-Elsa quarterback Marco Aguinaga...
Sharyland High's Alan Gonzalez is Headed to State
MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High Junior Alan Gonzalez...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Recuperan en río cuerpo de miembro de la Guardia de Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) - Equipos de búsqueda recuperaron el lunes el cadáver de un miembro de la Guardia Nacional de Texas que desapareció después...
La Corte de Apelaciones Penales de Texas detiene la ejecución de Melissa Lucio
HOUSTON (AP) - Una corte de apelaciones de...
Un hombre es buscado en conexión con un tiroteo en Harlingen
La policía de Harlingen está buscando a un...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days